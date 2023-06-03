Vanderbilt scores eight early runs, routs Eastern Illinois 12-2 in Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alan Espinal drove in three runs, Vanderbilt hit two home runs and the Commodores routed Eastern Illinois 12-2 on Friday night in the Nashville Regional hosted by the Commodores.
Jonathan Vastine added a two-run home in the seventh and Thomas Schultz pitched four scoreless innings for his second save.
Ryan Ignoffo had two hits and Eastern Illinois’ only RBI.
Top-seeded Vanderbilt (42-18) will play No. 2 Oregon in a winner’s bracket game on Saturday. No. 4 Eastern Illinois (38-20) will play Xavier in a loser-out. Oregon defeated Xavier 5-4 on Friday.
