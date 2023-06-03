Carlson, Pence one-hit Wright State, North Carolina wins 5-0 to stay alive in Terre Haute Regional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Max Carlson and Dalton Pence combined on one-hitter and Mac Horvath belted his 23rd home run of the season to carry North Carolina past Wright State 5-0 in an elimination game at the Terre Haute Regional on Saturday afternoon.

Carlson retired the first 12 batters he faced before giving up a base hit to Sammy Sass for the Raiders’ lone hit leading off the fifth. After Julian Greenwell reached on a two-base error by right fielder Casey Cook with two out in the seventh, Carlson gave way to Pence, who blanked Wright State (39-23) the rest of the way.