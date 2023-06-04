Bragg's 10 Ks, Humphreys' 3-run HR help Dallas Baptist eliminate Washington at Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. — Braxton Bragg allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, Nathan Humphreys hit a three-run home run and Dallas Baptist beat Washington 9-1 Sunday in an elimination game at the Stillwater Regional.
After back-to-back groundouts to lead off the third inning, Luke Heefner drew a walk and then moved to third on a single by Jace Grady. Kodie Kolden followed with an RBI single, then stole second before Humphreys hit a shot over the wall in right to make it 4-0.
Bragg (9-2), making his first career start in an NCAA postseason game, gave up just five hits with no walks.
Miguel Santos went 3 for 5 with two stolen bases and two runs for Dallas Baptist.
George Specht hit a two-run double to spark a four-run top of the sixth and Nate Rombach added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 9-0.
AJ Guerrero tripled and the scored on Johnny Tincher’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning for Washington (35-20).
___
