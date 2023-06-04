TCU's Tre Richardson hits two slams, ties NCAA postseason mark with 11 RBIs in rout of Arkansas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richardson entered the game with only two home runs in his first 60 games for TCU after going deep seven times in 115 games over three seasons at Baylor.

The Horned Frogs had one other home run, a three-run shot by Brayden Taylor in the third inning.

Tavian Josenberger hit two home runs and had three RBIs for Arkansas.

The game was rescheduled from Saturday, when it was not able to start before 11 p.m. There were two lightning delays, for a total of nearly two hours, during Sunday’s game.

TCU advanced to the championship round of the regional on Monday and awaits the winner of a later matchup between Arkansas and Santa Clara.

