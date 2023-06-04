Langford, Shelnut each have 2 RBIs, Florida beats Texas Tech, avoids elimination from regional

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Cade Fisher pitched seven innings with six strikeouts, Wyatt Langford and Tyler Shelnut each had two RBIs and Florida beat Texas Tech 7-1 Sunday night to avoid elimination at the Gainesville Regional. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Florida (47-15), which lost 5-4 to the Red Raiders in the winner’s bracket on Saturday night, forced a decisive rematch with Texas Tech on Monday for the regional title and a trip to the super regionals.

The Gators beat UConn 8-2 in a loser-out game earlier Sunday.

Fisher (6-0) gave up one run on five hits — and hit two batters with pitches — for Florida and Brandon Neely pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn his 12th save of the season.

Richie Schiekofer led off the sixth inning with a single and advanced to third base when Cade Kurland followed with a double, but both were thrown out at home on a 5-2-6-3-2 double play as Langford reached and moved to second base on a fielder’s choice. Jac Caglianone hit an RBI single, stole second and scored on an infield single by Josh Rivera and, after BT Riopelle and Luke Heyman each drew a walk, Shelnut hit a two-run single to make it 4-0.

Will Burns led off the bottom of the eighth with a double, Nolen Hester followed with a bunt single and Burns scored on a sacrifice fly Kevin Bazzellto get Texas Tech (41-22) on the board.

Langford capped Florida’s three-run ninth with a two-RBI double down the line in left.

