Kentucky blanks West Virginia 10-0 to reach Lexington Regional final

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Austin Strickland and two relievers scattered seven hits, Nolan McCarthy drove in three runs with a homer and a double, and Kentucky eliminated West Virginia with a 10-0 victory on Sunday at the Lexington Regional.

The Wildcats advanced to the championship round against Indiana and will have to beat the Hoosiers twice to reach the super regionals. Indiana, which sent Kentucky to the loser’s bracket with a 5-3 victory on Saturday, needs one win to advance.