Kentucky blanks West Virginia 10-0 to reach Lexington Regional final

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Austin Strickland and two relievers scattered seven hits, Nolan McCarthy drove in three runs with a homer and a double, and Kentucky eliminated West Virginia with a 10-0 victory on Sunday at the Lexington Regional.
McCarthy drove in one run with a double in the second and hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Devin Burkes added a three-run double in the eighth.
Strickland (4-1) allowed four hits in six innings and struck out six. Magdiel Cotto pitched two innings, allowing two hits and James McCoy pitched the ninth, allowing one hit.
J.J. Wetherholt went 3-for-4 for the Mountaineers.
Grant Siegel (4-3) took the loss.
