Metz, Stone help Duke beat Coastal Carolina 12-3 to win Conway Regional

CONWAY, S.C. — MJ Metz had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, Alex Stone hit a three-run shot and Duke breezed to a 12-3 victory over top-seeded Coastal Carolina on Monday night to win the Conway Regional.
Duke grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Metz homered leading off. Stone’s home run came in the next inning to make it 4-0. Luke Storm singled in a pair in the fourth and Giovanni DiGiacomo hit a solo shot in the fifth for a 7-0 lead. Metz had a two-run single in the middle of a four-run sixth to put the game out of reach.
Charlie Beilenson (6-3) threw two perfect innings in relief of starter Alex Gow, striking out three to get the win. Gow allowed a hit and three walks in four shutout innings, striking out seven.
Dean Mihos had a two-run double to cap a three-run ninth for Coastal Carolina. Liam Doyle (3-1) took the loss, yielding three runs on three hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings.
