LSU knocks out Oregon State, reaches super-regional round for 16th time

BATON ROUGE, La. — Dylan Crews and Hayden Travinski each had three of LSU’s 19 hits and the Tigers beat Oregon State 13-7 on Monday for the Baton Rouge Regional championship.
Tommy White reached 93 RBIs on the season with a two-run single in the seventh for a 10-4 lead.
The first hit for Oregon State (41-20) came in the fourth inning on Gavin Turley’s home run to pull within 4-1 and Brady Kasper added a home run in the sixth. Turley also had an inside-the-park homer in the ninth to extend Oregon State’s single-season record to 89.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25