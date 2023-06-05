TCU advances to 8th super reginal in program history

TCU starter Cam Brown worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, giving up just one run. He retired the side in order in the third and then worked a 1-2-3 fourth. Brown gave up back-to-back homers in the fifth before Ben Abeldt retired the final two of the inning. Abeldt picked up his third win of the season after 4 2/3 innings of work.