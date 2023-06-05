TCU advances to 8th super reginal in program history

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Austin Davis had four RBIs, Cole Fontenelle and Tre Richardson added three apiece and TCU beat Arkansas 12-4 on Monday to clinch the Fayetteville Regional.
TCU led 7-4 entering the eighth before scoring on three straight at-bats. Fontenelle ripped a two-run double into left and Richardson and Kurtis Byrne hit back-to-back homers.
Arkansas (43-18), which held off Santa Clara 6-4 in an elimination game on Sunday, needed to defeat TCU twice to advance.
