Sabally's double-double leads Wings over Mercury in Griner's return to Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Satou Sabally had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kalani Brown added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-79 on Wednesday night in a Texas homecoming for Brittney Griner.
Arike Ogunbowale, who was held to just eight points on Sunday, scored 11 points of her 17 points in the first half for Dallas (4-3). Rookie Maddy Siegrist set a season high with nine points in the first half before finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Ogunbowale sank a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it at 77 and she added a layup on Dallas’ next possession. Sims was left wide open under the basket with 1:42 left for her first basket of the season to make it 81-77 after a 9-0 run.
Griner, who played at Baylor, finished with 24 points and Taurasi had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Phoenix (1-4), which plays at Dallas again on Friday.
