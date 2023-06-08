NCAA panel approves recommendation to continue stopping clock for first downs in Division III

INDIANAPOLIS — The game clock will continue to stop for first downs in Division III for at least another year after the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Committee approved a recommendation from the Football Rules Committee on Thursday.

The biggest college football rule change for this season in the other divisions will have the game clock continuing to run when a first down is gained except in the last two minutes of either half. Previously, the clock stopped when a first down was gained and restarted on the referee’s signal.