Fontenelle goes 3 for 4 with 2B, HR; TCU sweeps Indiana St. at super regionals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cole Fontenelle went 3 for 4 with a double, a solo homer and two runs to help TCU beat Indiana State 6-4 Saturday to sweep the best-of-3 Fort Wort Super Regional.
Tre Richardson hit an RBI single that sparked a five-run bottom of the fourth inning and scored the go-ahead run when Anthony Silva hit a single to right that made it 3-2. Luke Boyers followed with an RBI double and Silva scored on a groundout by Austin Davis to cap the inning and give the Horned Frogs a three-run lead.
Fontenelle hit a two-out solo shot in the fifth to give TCU a 6-2 lead but Miguel Rivera answered with an RBI double in the top of the sixth and then scored on a groundout by Seth Gergely to trim Indiana State’s deficit to 6-4.
Starter Sam Stoutenborough (5-0) gave up three runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings to get the win for TCU. Ben Abeldt came on in the sixth and allowed four hits — including two doubles — and two walks but just one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief before Garrett Wright came on in the ninth and gave up a lead-off single to Grant Magill before retiring the side to earn his fifth save of the season.
Adam Pottinger drew a two-out walk in the top of the first inning that moved Randal Diaz to second base before Keegan Watson and Rivera hit back-to-back RBI singles to give Indiana State (45-17)
