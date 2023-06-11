Oral Roberts beats Oregon 11-6, wins super regional to advance to first CWS since 1978

EUGENE, Ore. — Jake McMurray went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs, Mac McCroskey had three RBIs and Oral Roberts beat Oregon 11-6 Sunday to win a back-and-forth best-of-3 Eugene Super Regional.
McMurray’s single drove in Jacob Godman and Justin Quinn’s bunt single loaded the bases before Matt Hogan drew a walk to bring home Blaze Brothers and give Oral Roberts its first lead of the game, and McMurray scored when Mac McCroskey reached on a fielder’s choice to make it 5-3 in the top of the third inning.
Oregon’s Drew Cowley drew a walk to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh before Gavin Grant scored on a sacrifice fly by Sabin Ceballos. Tanner Smith drew a four-pitch walk to once again load the bases but Dalton Patten — who came on earlier in the inning with nobody out and runners on first and second — got Drew Smith (the potential go-ahead run) to fly out to end the inning with Oral Roberts leading 8-5.
Ceballos finished 2 for 2 with a solo homer and Tanner Smith hit a three-run shot for the Ducks (41-22).
Oregon overcame an eight-run deficit to win Game 1 when Drew Cowley hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning, snapping the Golden Eagles’ 21-game win streak. Oral Roberts won Game 2 on a two-RBI walkoff single by Justin Quinn after trailing 7-4 in the seventh inning.
Oral Roberts’ Jonah Cox went 1 for 4, extending his hitting streak to 47 games with a single in the third inning.
