Southern Miss beats Tennessee 5-3 in completion of suspended game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Tate Parker had a two-run triple in the first inning and Southern Miss never trailed, beating Tennessee 5-3 on Sunday to complete the suspended first game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Southern Miss (46-18) can clinch a spot in its second College World Series with a win over Tennessee (41-20) later Sunday. The Golden Eagles made their only CWS appearance in 2009. The Volunteers will need to beat Southern Miss twice to advance to their second CWS in the last three seasons and their sixth overall. Tennessee was the runner-up in 1951.

Dustin Dickerson homered with one out in the third and Nick Monistere hit a two-out shot in the fourth to give the Golden Eagles a 4-0 lead. Play was halted on Saturday after Zane Denton singled with one out in the bottom of the fifth for the Volunteers.

Will Armistead took the mound for Southern Miss when play resumed. Denton was forced out at second on a grounder by Christian Scott for the second out. Armistead hit Cal Stark with a pitch, walked Maui Ahuna on a full count and then hit Hunter Ensley with the next pitch to force in a run. Justin Storm relieved Armistead and surrendered a two-run single to Jared Dickey before striking out clean-up hitter Griffin Merritt to end the inning.

Southern Miss answered with a run in the sixth when Parker doubled and scored on a ground out by Carson Paetow to complete the scoring.

Storm (7-2) yielded no earned runs, pitching the final 4 1/3 innings to get the win. He allowed two hits and two walks, striking out three.

Andrew Lindsey (3-3) took the loss after giving up four runs on six hits and a walk in his four-inning start on Saturday. He struck out five.

Two of Tennessee’s four hits came in its three-run fifth inning.

