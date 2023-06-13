Stanford advances to 3rd straight College World Series

STANFORD, Calif. — Drew Bowser hit a routine fly that Texas outfielders couldn’t find in the twilight sky, allowing Alberto Rios to score the game-winning run from second, and Stanford edged the Longhorns 7-6 on Monday night to advance to its third straight College World Series.
Stanford (44-18) will play top-seeded Wake Forest on Saturday in the College World Series.
Bowser made it 2-0 in the second with his third home run in three games.
Stanford scored three runs with two outs in the fourth for a 6-3 lead. Carter Graham followed an intentional walk with an RBI single to break a tie and Braden Montgomery added a two-run single for a three-run lead.
Texas (42-22) was also seeking its third consecutive appearance in the College World Series.
Campbell tied it at 6-all in the eighth with a single and then turned a double play on a long throw from right field to retire Saborn Campbell at third.
