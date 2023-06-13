Stanford advances to 3rd straight College World Series

STANFORD, Calif. — Drew Bowser hit a routine fly that Texas outfielders couldn’t find in the twilight sky, allowing Alberto Rios to score the game-winning run from second, and Stanford edged the Longhorns 7-6 on Monday night to advance to its third straight College World Series.

Rios was nearly thrown out at second for the third out of the ninth after his long fly to left hit off the wall. Texas almost got out of the inning again when Bowser hit a high fly, but it dropped about 15 feet from outfielder Dylan Campbell.