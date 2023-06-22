LSU's Paul Skenes is matched against Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder in a premier CWS pitching matchup

LSU’s Paul Skenes (13-2), rated as the No. 2 overall prospect by MLB.com, will go against Rhett Lowder (15-0), the No. 8 overall prospect, on Thursday night.

OMAHA, Neb. — The game between No. 1 national seed Wake Forest and No. 5 LSU to determine a spot in the College World Series finals will feature a matchup of pitchers projected to be taken early in the first round of next month’s amateur draft.

Skenes is the first college pitcher in 12 years to strike out 200 batters. He struck out 12 and carried a shutout into the eighth inning of LSU’s 6-3 win over Tennessee on Saturday. His fastball was clocked at 100 mph or faster 46 times in the game.