Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly is planning to transfer for his final season, adding to the players leaving the turmoil-filled program. Quinerly announced his plans Sunday night on social media after initially opting to return instead of following teammates Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako into the NBA draft.

“Part of my journey is taking risks and following my heart,” Quinerly posted on social media. “Sometimes as time goes on, we know it’s time to move on, take risks and follow our heart. But this is truly a bittersweet moment for me.”

It’s another significant loss for Alabama after Miller and Clowney were first-round draft picks following their freshman seasons. Bediako went undrafted. Guard Jaden Bradley has transferred to Arizona.

Alabama lost to San Diego State in the third round of the NCAA Tournament to end a turmoil-filled season. Reserve Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, of Birmingham.

Police testimony later revealed that Miller and Bradley were also at the scene, though neither was accused of a crime.

Quinerly played three seasons at Alabama after sitting out a year following a transfer from Villanova. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder averaged 8.7 points and a team-high 3.6 assists last season after returning from a knee injury, earning co-Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year honors.

But he averaged a career-low 21 minutes a game for the Tide, which secured the No. 1 overall NCAA Tournament seed.

Quinerly was the SEC Tournament MVP in 2021 and also earned all-tournament honors last season. He averaged a team-best 15 points in three NCAA Tournament games, scoring 22 in a second-round win over Maryland.

