Wisconsin reinstates LB Jordan Turner after conducting internal inquiry

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reinstated linebacker Jordan Turner less than two weeks after suspending him for a violation of the athletic department’s student-athlete discipline policy.
OWI under Wisconsin law can be defined as operating while intoxicated or operating while impaired, depending on the circumstances of the situation.
Turner had 68 tackles during the Badgers’ 7-6 season last year to rank behind only fellow linebacker Maema Njongmeta. He was the defensive most valuable player of Wisconsin’s 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.
___
