Wisconsin reinstates LB Jordan Turner after conducting internal inquiry

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reinstated linebacker Jordan Turner less than two weeks after suspending him for a violation of the athletic department’s student-athlete discipline policy.

Wisconsin hasn’t offered additional details or specifics on the reasons behind Turner’s suspension, noting federal law prohibits it from disclosing information regarding disciplinary actions toward a student. After his suspension was announced on June 30, Turner said via Twitter that he had been cited with an OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations.