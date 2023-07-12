Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen to return next month after suit against school settled, reports say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen will rejoin the team next month after reaching a settlement in his lawsuit against the school, ESPN and Syracuse.com reported Wednesday.
Allen was the backup to Sean Tucker last season before making his first career start in the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota. He rushed for 94 yards and broke Marvin Harrison’s school bowl record with 11 receptions for 60 yards.
