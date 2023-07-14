Adams hired as assistant at East Carolina less than a year after resigning at Texas Tech

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Mark Adams is returning to the sideline as an assistant at East Carolina, less than a year after resigning as Texas Tech’s head coach for making racially insensitive comments toward one of his players.

“We feel very fortunate about the addition of Mark Adams to our program and coaching staff,” East Carolina coach Mark Schwartz said in a statement on Friday. “His success in this game at all levels of college basketball, both as an assistant and head coach speaks for itself. He will bring so much experience and knowledge to both our coaching staff and student athletes. Coach Adams’ defense first mentality fits perfectly with our program’s foundation.”