Ohio State's McMahon helps US edge Spain 69-66 to win Under-19 World Championship

MADRID, Spain — Cotie McMahon scored with 22 seconds left to lift the United States to a 69-66 win over host Spain in the FIBA Under-19 Women’s World Cup championship on Sunday.

With the scored tied at 66, the Ohio State forward scored to put the U.S. up two. The Americans then got a steal by Hannah Hidalgo with 11 seconds left. UCLA’s Kiki Rice then hit one of two free throws with 6 seconds left for the final margin.