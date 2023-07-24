Miami-Louisville winner will receive a trophy recognizing Howard Schnellenberger. Boots included

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and Miami will begin competing annually this fall with the stakes including a trophy named for Howard Schnellenberger, the legendary coach who guided both programs to national prominence.

The Louisville Sports Commission has announced the creation of The Schnellenberger Trophy for the winner between the schools designated as permanent Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The unique hardware features the now-bronzed cowboy boots worn by the pipe-smoking, folksy coach while leading the Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983 before building the once-moribund Cardinals into a contender in his hometown.