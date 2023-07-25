Purdue and Edey to kick off Maui Invitational against Gonzaga

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Purdue and reigning national player of the year Zach Edey will open the Maui Invitational against Gonzaga.
Gonzaga returns for the first time since winning the 2018 title.
Edey, the 2023 Associated Press national player of the year, considered leaving for the NBA before deciding to return to the Boilermakers.
The Nov. 20-22 tournament will be the second straight at Lahaina Civic Center after the pandemic forced the bracket off the islands. Arizona won last year’s title.
