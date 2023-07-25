Kansas football lineman charged in connection with alleged bomb threat

Krause has been charged with making an aggravated criminal threat Monday. The university stadium and two other sports complexes were evacuated without incident, university police told The Kansas City Star .

LAWRENCE, Kan. — University of Kansas football offensive lineman Joseph Krause made his first court appearance Tuesday after he was charged with allegedly making a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a stadium.

Krause does not yet have a lawyer. But he told a judge Tuesday that he plans to find representation in the next two days. No attorney was listed for him in court records as of Tuesday.