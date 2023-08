EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern star guard Boo Buie is recovering from surgery after injuring his right hand during a practice, the school said Tuesday.

Buie is wearing a plastic brace. He is expected to be recovered by the time practices start in the fall.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to recieve email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to recieve email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Buie was first-team, All-Big Ten, averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 assists in his fourth year, and helped Northwestern make the NCAA Tournament for the second time. The Wildcats finished 22-12 and tied for second in the Big Ten at 12-8, after five straight losing seasons following their first NCAA appearance. Northwestern beat Boise State in the tournament before losing to UCLA.