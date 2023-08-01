Defending champion Clemson picked to win the ACC again

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Defending champion Clemson was picked to win its eighth Atlantic Coast Conference football title in the past nine years in a preseason vote released Tuesday.
North Carolina, which received five first-place votes, was picked third and North Carolina State, with one vote for first, was selected fourth.
Miami was picked fifth with Duke and Pitt, the only other team to win the ACC championship during Clemson’s run, tied for sixth.
Louisville was selected eighth followed by Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia.
