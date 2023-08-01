USC promotes Desmon Farmer and Kurt Karis to assistant basketball coaches

LOS ANGELES — Desmon Farmer and Kurt Karis have been promoted to assistants on coach Andy Enfield’s basketball staff at Southern California.
Farmer played for USC from 2001-04, scoring 1,606 points that still ranks fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list. He helped the Trojans reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament as a freshman.
Karis spent the last three seasons as director of scouting after working two seasons as a graduate assistant. He played the 2017 and 2018 seasons for the Trojans after starting his career at Chicago State. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from USC.
___
