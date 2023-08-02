Kansas hires longtime basketball coach Doc Sadler as an analyst for the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Longtime college basketball coach Doc Sadler, who spent last year as a special advisor at Oklahoma, was hired Wednesday as an analyst at Kansas, where he served as the director of basketball operations a decade ago.

Sadler was a successful head coach in his own right, particularly at UTEP, which he led to the NCAA Tournament in 2005. That success earned him the top job at Nebraska, where he spent six seasons before he was fired in 2012.