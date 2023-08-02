The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Nebraska's Myles Farmer enters the transfer portal after getting suspended for the start of practice

By
August 2, 2023 at 12:49 p.m. EDT
(Charlie Neibergall/AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer entered the transfer portal Wednesday after coach Matt Rhule suspended him for the start of preseason practice.

Farmer was the team’s second-leading tackler last season and had been expected to be the anchor of the Cornhuskers’ secondary. A Nebraska spokesman confirmed Farmer’s name is in the portal.

Rhule didn’t disclose the reason for Farmer’s suspension other than to say it had to do with a failure to adhere to team standards.

The previous coaching staff suspended Farmer for the game against Michigan last November after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

