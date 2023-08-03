Drexel men's basketball player Terrence Butler found dead in his apartment

PHILADELPHIA — Drexel men’s basketball player Terrence Butler was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday, the school said. No other details were provided.
The 6-foot-7 forward was named to the Coastal Athletic Association Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll last season. He dealt with injuries the last two seasons.
Butler is survived by his parents and two sisters, who both played college basketball.
