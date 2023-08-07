Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham dismisses linebacker Juwan Mitchell from team

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

“Juwan Mitchell is no longer with the team,” Dillingham said after practice Monday. “Culture wins. It is very, very simple, culture wins. You are either going to practice how we practice, live how we live, be a good person, compete, say yes sir and no sir, open doors for people. Be genuinely a good person or do things right, or you are not.”