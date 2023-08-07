Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham dismisses linebacker Juwan Mitchell from team

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has dismissed linebacker Juwan Mitchell from the team.
Mitchell was expected to be a starter at Arizona State after transferring from Tennessee. The sixth-year linebacker played 12 games over two seasons with the Vols after two seasons at Texas, where he was the team’s leading tackler in 2020.
Dillingham, in his first season as the Sun Devils’ coach, also dismissed cornerback Isaiah Johnson from the team last week.
