Liberty freshman football player Tajh Boyd, 19, dies

The school identified Boyd as an offensive lineman from Chesapeake, Virginia. It did not indicate when Boyd died or the cause, and calls and a text message were not returned. A spokesperson for Lynchburg police said the department did look into Boyd’s death and determined a criminal investigation was unnecessary.

In the announcement, athletic director Ian McCaw and first-year football coach Jamey Caldwell said Boyd joined the football program “as recently as January” and added “Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times.”