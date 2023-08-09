Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he'll retire in July 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Wednesday he’ll retire next summer.
Smith, a Cleveland native who played college football at Notre Dame, became Ohio State’s eighth athletic director in April 2005. He had previously been athletic director at Arizona State, Eastern Michigan and Iowa State.
Ohio State teams have won 115 team Big Ten titles under Smith.
___
