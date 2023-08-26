Poffenbarger throws four TD passes, Albany opens with 34-13 win over Fordham

ALBANY, N.Y. — Reese Poffenbarger threw four touchdown passes, two of them to Roy Alexander, and Albany defeated Fordham 34-13 on Saturday in a season opener.

Poffenbarger connected with Alexander for six yards, Griffin Woodell for eight yards and Alexander again for an 18-yard score in the first half as the Great Danes built a 21-6 halftime lead. A 30-yard hookup with Brevin Easton put the game out of reach, 31-13 early in the fourth quarter.