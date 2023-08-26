Interception by Jeremiah Harris rescues Jacksonville State as Gamecocks defeat UTEP in FBS debut

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Malik Jackson rushed for 76 yards and a key touchdown, Jeremiah Harris preserved the win with a huge interception and Jacksonville State celebrated its FBS debut with a 17-14 victory over UTEP on Saturday.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

The season and conference opener in the revised Conference USA came down to the final drive by UTEP. The scoring threat ended on a lunging interception by Harris, a seventh-year Gamecocks safety. On third-and-one from the Jax State 24-yard line, UTEP threw to the end zone and Derek Carter broke up Gavin Hardison’s pass intended for Kelly Akharaiyi. On fourth down, UTEP threw again and Harris picked off the pass intended for Tyrin Smith.