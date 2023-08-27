Arizona State imposes 1-year bowl ban for potential violations under Edwards

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has issued a self-imposed one-year bowl ban amid an NCAA investigation for possible infractions incurred under former football coach Herm Edwards.
The NCAA has been investigating the program since 2021, looking into allegations that the Sun Devils hosted recruits during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic. The NCAA shut down official visits to campus by high school prospects in all sports and banned coaches from taking recruiting trips for more than a year because of COVID-19.
Several assistants resigned or were fired due to the investigation.
Arizona State fired Edwards three games into last season, his fifth with the program, and gave him a $4.4 million buyout over firing him for cause. Former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was hired as his replacement.
