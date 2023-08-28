Weigman named No. 23 Texas A&M's starting quarterback for opener against New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Conner Weigman has been named No. 23 Texas A&M’s starter for the opener against New Mexico on Saturday night.
Johnson threw for almost 4,000 yards in two seasons at LSU before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of last season. He had 517 yards passing with three touchdowns in four games for the Aggies before a season-ending hand injury.
Weigman threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception in five games as a freshman after Johnson went down.
Weigman will lead the Aggies as they try to bounce back from a season in which they went 5-7 for their worst finish since going 4-8 in 2008.
Fisher was asked what he expects to see from Weigman as his team’s starter.
“Just keep playing great football with great decision-making and great accuracy with toughness and leadership and the ability to help other players on the field,” he said.
___
