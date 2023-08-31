Arizona, led by QB Jayden de Laura, faces Northern Arizona to kick off coach Jedd Fisch's 3rd season

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has raised expectations, winning five games last year after going 1-11 in his first season. The Wildcats are loaded offensively, led by quarterback Jayden de Laura and receiver Jacob Cowing, and are expecting to be better on the defensive side of the ball. They might also have a bit of redemption on their minds. The last time the Lumberjacks were in Tucson, they pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history, beating Arizona 21-19 in 2021. The Wildcats only have a handful of players still on its roster from that day, but avoiding another slipup against the FCS school will be on their minds.