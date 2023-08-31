Auburn kicks off Hugh Freeze era against UMass. Payton Thorne set to debut as Tigers QB

It’s the debut for Auburn coach Hugh Freeze in his return to the Southeastern Conference. While much bigger games are to come, Tigers fans are eager for the restart after two seasons of struggles, mostly under Bryan Harsin. The offense is especially something to watch with Michigan State graduate transfer Payton Thorne taking over at quarterback and plenty of new offensive linemen and wide receivers. UMass is trying for a huge upset after losing its final nine games last season and then opening with a win (over New Mexico State) for the first time since 2018.