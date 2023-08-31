BYU and Sam Houston face off in first time meeting

PROVO, Utah — Sam Houston at BYU, 10:15 p.m. ET (FS1)
KEY MATCHUP
BYU’s rebuilt defense will be looking to prove itself against a Sam Houston offense that struggled to be productive a year ago. The Bearkats were held under 20 points five times in nine games and eclipsed 30 points only once. Stopping opponents was a chore for the Cougars last season. BYU allowed 407 yards and 29.5 points per game in 2022.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sam Houston: QB Keegan Shoemaker will need to improve his accuracy and efficiency for the Bearkats to experience a smooth transition in their first CUSA season. Shoemaker passed for 1,122 yards and six touchdowns, but only completed 46.6% of his pass attempts.
BYU: QB Kedon Slovis has big shoes to fill as the successor to Jaren Hall and Zach Wilson. Slovis is trying to make a name for himself again after a disappointing season at Pittsburgh. He comes to the Cougars with 9,973 passing yards and 68 passing touchdowns in his career.
FACTS & FIGURES
BYU has scored 35.96 points per game over the last three seasons. … Sam Houston is 3-30 all-time vs FBS teams. The Bearkats last win over an FBS opponent was a 48-45 overtime victory against New Mexico in 2011. … BYU’s offensive line allowed just 13.0 sacks in 2022, ranking 13th among FBS teams. … Bearkats coach K.C. Keeler is one of five active college football coaches with 250 career victories, including the 2021 national championship. … The Cougars have four new defensive coaches, led by first-year defensive coordinator Jay Hill. BYU retained one defensive position coach, Jernaro Gilford, from 2022.
