Oklahoma State looks to sort out QB race in opener vs. Central Arkansas

Having not yet named a starting quarterback to fill the void after four-year starter Spencer Sanders transferred to Mississippi, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is hoping to gain clarity. He says he’ll play “multiple” QBs in the season opener against Football Championship Subdivision foe Central Arkansas. Coming off a 7-6 season during which the Cowboys barely extended their streak of winning seasons and bowl appearances to 17, they would like one of the trio of Alan Bowman, Garrett Rangel or Gunnar Gundy to seize the reins and invigorate what was at times a stagnant offense last season. The Cowboys also would like to look at some of the more than 50 new players in the program before hitting the Power 5 road to face Arizona State a week later. Central Arkansas was picked to finish second in the preseason poll of coaches in the new United Athletic Conference, behind Eastern Kentucky.