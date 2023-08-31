Oklahoma State looks to sort out QB race in opener vs. Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas (0-0) at Oklahoma State (0-0), 6 p.m. CT (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)
KEY MATCHUP
Oklahoma State has been touted as improved defensively and the Cowboys will face an explosive FCS offensive backfield led by a trio of running backs – Darius Hale, Kylin James and ShunDerrick Powell – who combined for 3,116 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns last season for the Bears. Leading Oklahoma State’s unit will be the two most recent Big 12 Conference defensive freshmen of the year – linebacker Collin Oliver (2021) and safety Kendal Daniels (2022).
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Oklahoma State: WR Brennan Presley is the top returning receiver for a program that’s become well-known under Mike Gundy for its propensity to throw the football. Presley finished last season with 67 catches for 813 yards, leading the Cowboys in both categories.
Central Arkansas: DE David Walker was named to six FCS All-America teams after last season, including The Associated Press team. Walker was one of three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award – given to the most outstanding defensive player in FCS -– as a sophomore.
FACTS & FIGURES
Oklahoma State is one of only four Football Bowl Subdivision teams to post a winning season every season from 2010 to 2022, joining Alabama, Boise State and Wisconsin. … Central Arkansas is 3-16 against FBS teams since moving up to NCAA Division I FCS in 2006, with wins over Arkansas State in 2016 and Western Kentucky in 2009 and 2019. … Oklahoma State has won 27 consecutive home openers, the longest such streak in school history … Central Arkansas is receiving votes in both the STATS and AFCA preseason FCS polls.
