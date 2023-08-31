Bennett, Fulcher pace Sacramento State in 38-24 win over Nicholls

Share Comment on this story Comment

THIBODAUX, La — Kaiden Bennett threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and Sacramento State controlled Nicholls from the outset and beat the Colonels 38-24 in a season opener Thursday night in the coaching debut for Andy Thompson. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Marcus Fulcher added two rushing touchdowns for the Hornets’ first two scores which created a 14-0 cushion for the eighth-ranked team in the FCS Coaches Poll.

The Colonels drew within 17-10 midway through the third quarter after inheriting a short field off an interception and Pat McQuaide ran it in from the 4. But Sacramento State scored the next three touchdowns, the first coming with 1:05 left in the third when Bennett threw a 40-yard score to Jared Gipson for a 14-point advantage.

Early in the fourth, Bennett ran it in from the 7 to end a brief five-play, 63-yard drive in a little more than two minutes, and following a turnover on downs by Nicholls, Bennett threw a six-yard score to Anderson Grover on the one-play drive for a 38-10 lead.

McQuaid threw for 196 yards including an 84-yard score to Terry Matthews for the game’s last score.

It was Nicholls first home loss in a season opener since 1992.

