Reigning SoCon champion Samford jumps out early, rolls past Division II Shorter 69-14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Michael Hiers threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half as Samford rolled to a 69-14 victory over Division II-member Shorter on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hiers hit Chandler Smith with a pair of scoring throws and threw one each to Jay Stanton and E. Jai Mason as the reigning Southern Conference champion and the FCS’s ninth-ranked Bulldogs scored touchdowns on 7 of 8 possessions in the first half for a 49-7 lead at the break.