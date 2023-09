Buckley runs for 194 yards; Western Michigan beats St. Francis (Pa.) 35-17 to give Taylor first win

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jalen Buckley ran for 194 yards and a touchdown, and Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor got his first win at the helm with a 35-17 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) on Thursday night in a season opener.

Buckley scored from 3-yards out with 5:40 left in the second quarter to give the Broncos a 21-3 lead. Jack Salopek’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hence ended a 15-play, 80-yard drive that stretched the lead to 28-17 late in the third quarter. Buckley’s 68-yard run helped set up Marshawn Kneeland’s 1-yard TD plunge early in the fourth.