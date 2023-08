No. 24 Tulane braces for challenging opener vs. South Alabama

Tulane, which went 12-2 last season, wants to justify its first preseason AP Top 25 ranking and start strong in its quest for a bid to a second straight American Athletic Conference title and major New Year's bowl game . South Alabama, looking to build on a 10-win 2022 campaign, seeks its first victory over a ranked opponent since knocking off then-No. 19 San Diego State in 2016.

The 22 combined victories last season by South Alabama and Tulane are the most of any Labor Day weekend matchup. ... South Alabama will be playing its second straight game in New Orleans, albeit at a different venue. The Jags ended their 2022 season with a loss to Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl, played in the Superdome. Saturday night’s game is at Tulane’s on-campus (and outdoor) Yulman Stadium. ... South Alabama has 19 of 22 starters back after winning 10 games and playing in the program’s third-ever bowl game appearance. ... South Alabama football is entering just its 15th season, while Tulane football dates to 1902. ... After last season’s 12-2 campaign, Tulane coach Willie Fritz is 43-45 during seven seasons with the Green Wave. Tulane went 2-10 in 2021, but has been to four bowl games in the past five seasons, winning three. ... The game marks the Tulane debut of new defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, who was with Troy last season. He takes over a unit that ranked third in the AAC in yards allowed and second in points allowed