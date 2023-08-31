North Carolina State's Ashford taken off field on stretcher in opener at UConn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford was injured and taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during the third quarter of the Wolfpack’s season opener against UConn.
A cart was brough onto the field, but not used. Ashford was eventually strapped to a stretcher and wheeled off the field.
UConn’s Isiah Davis was called for unnecessary roughness on the play.
The Wolfpack went on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take a 24-14 lead.
