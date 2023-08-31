North Carolina State's Ashford taken off field on stretcher in opener at UConn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford was injured and taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during the third quarter of the Wolfpack’s season opener against UConn.

Ashford was hit on the North Carolina State sideline at the end of a 40-yard kickoff return by NC State’s Julian Gray with 1:54 left in the quarter. He went down and lay motionless for about 10 minutes as both teams knelt and watched emergency crews work on him.