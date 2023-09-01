Abilene Christian dismantles Northern Colorado 31-11, beat Bears for first time

ABILENE, Texas — Maverick McIvor threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and Xavier Wishert ran for two touchdowns and Abilene Christian was never threatened in a 31-11 win over Northern Colorado on Thursday night in the debut for Wildcats coach Ed Lamb.

McIvor threw a 12-yard score to Rovaughn Banks on the Wildcats’ opening drive, Wishert ran it in from 2 yards out with 2:45 left in the first quarter and Jay’Veon Sunday ran it in from the 12 midway through the second for a 21-0 advantage.