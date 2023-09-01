FCS Independent Kennesaw State opens season with 38-7 win over Tusculum

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State staked Division II Tusculum to the first touchdown, then Jonathan Murphy engineered 38 straight points as the Owls opened the season with a 38-7 win on Thursday night.
Murphy connected on 12 of 18 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns and added another 90 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Murphy connected with Tykeem Wallace on a 54-yard touchdown to start the second quarter, then raced 55 yards into the end zone and fired 55-yards to Blake Bohannon to make it 24-7.
After Preston Roberts opened the game with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Stinnett, the Owls picked off the freshman four times and limited Tusculum to just 179 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Kennesaw State has won 23 straight home games against non-conference opponents.
