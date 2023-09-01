FCS Independent Kennesaw State opens season with 38-7 win over Tusculum

Share Comment on this story Comment

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State staked Division II Tusculum to the first touchdown, then Jonathan Murphy engineered 38 straight points as the Owls opened the season with a 38-7 win on Thursday night. Kennesaw State opens the season with new offensive and defensive coordinators under coach Brian Bohannon and will be an FCS independent after leaving the Atlantic Sun Conference and will officially join Conference USA in July, 2024.

Murphy connected on 12 of 18 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns and added another 90 yards and a score on 13 carries.

Murphy connected with Tykeem Wallace on a 54-yard touchdown to start the second quarter, then raced 55 yards into the end zone and fired 55-yards to Blake Bohannon to make it 24-7.

After Preston Roberts opened the game with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Stinnett, the Owls picked off the freshman four times and limited Tusculum to just 179 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Kennesaw State has won 23 straight home games against non-conference opponents.

