Southern Miss swarms Alcorn State in 40-14 season-opening win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Billy Wiles threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns and Southern Mississippi was never threatened in a 40-14 season-opening win over Alcorn State on Saturday night.
After a field goal put the Eagles up 17-0, with 3:50 left in the first quarter, Macon raced 75 yards for a touchdown for Alcorn State’s biggest highlight of the contest. The play accounted for a third of the Braves’ yardage total (226).
Wiles finished 21-of-28 passing and Caston finished with five receptions for 104 yards and a score.
