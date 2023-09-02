ULM scores two late touchdowns to rally past Army 17-13 in season opener

Share Comment on this story Comment

MONROE, La. — Hunter Smith raced 62 yards for a touchdown, backup quarterback Hunter Herring threw the go-ahead touchdown pass — both late in the fourth quarter — and UL Monroe defeated Army 17-13 in a season opener on Saturday night. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Smith’s long touchdown run got ULM within 13-10 with 5:43 remaining, then Car’lin Vigers recovered a fumble near midfield to set up the Warhawks for the go-ahead score — a 9-yard pass from Herring to Tyrone Howell with 2:48 left.

Army’s next possession ended with an interception and, although the Black Knights blocked a ULM field goal attempt, they were unable to mount a drive in the final 29 seconds.

ULM’s Jiya Wright completed only 10 of 21 passes for 70 yards and was intercepted on back-to-back possessions in the first half. Herring came in and completed 4 of 9 for 22 yards, including the go-ahead score. Smith finished with 103 yards on seven carries.

Army built a 13-3 lead through 46 minutes of play on a 44-yard interception return by Bo Nicolas-Paul and two short field goals by Quinn Maretzki.

Bryson Daily passed for 121 yards and ran for 67 more for Army.

—-